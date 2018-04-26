27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday
- Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
- Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
- IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
- The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
- Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
- After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
- After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
- The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter
Woman alleges gang rape in Kozhikode
Covai Post Network
April 26, 2018
Kochi: A housewife claimed she was gang raped after alcohol was forcibly poured down her throat in Kozhikkode.
The 35-year-old woman said six persons raped her after forcing her to drink alcohol, media reports said.
Even as the incident occurred on January 30, the victim lodged the complaint last Tuesday. She was mentally disturbed and informed her husband much later. It was after this, she approached the police.
She and her husband said the accused lived in the vicinity. They accused police of delaying start to the preliminary investigation like carrying out medical test. The accused went underground, they said.