Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan to do a cameo in Rajinikanth’s 2.0

The Shankar directorial 2.0 just got bigger with the Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan joining the star cast. The buzz is that they will be seen in a cameo in the magnum opus.

Sources are rife with the news that scenes involving the two Bollywood stars were canned at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recently.

It is said that director Shankar had planned out a scene in which Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar lock horns at a football match in one of the Indian Football League matches and Amitabh and Abhishek will be making a brief appearance as the owners of the teams.

Well, it is just a speculation doing rounds and has not been confirmed by the team officially. 2.0, which is the sequel to Enthiran, a blockbuster hit, has music by the Oscar winner AR Rahman.

It is worth a mention here that Abhishek’s wife, the gorgeous actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had played Rajinikanth’s lead pair in Enthiran.

2.0 is a magnum opus that is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film’s shooting is expected to be wrapped up in a couple of months and its release is slated sometime later this year or for Pongal 2017.